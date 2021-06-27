  • June 27, 2021
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. New restrictions in…

New restrictions in Bangkok and southern provinces from Monday to contain COVID-19 spread

New restrictions in Bangkok and southern provinces from Monday to contain COVID-19 spread

Skyline and City View of Bangkok. Photo: Travel Coffee Book.



BANGKOK (NNT) – Thailand on Sunday announced new restrictions centred around Bangkok in a bid to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

The new measures, which will be implemented for 30 days from Monday (June 28), include a ban on restaurant dine-ins in Bangkok, the capital, five surrounding provinces which are Samut Prakarn, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon and Southern border provinces which are Yala, Narathiwat, Pattani, and Song Khla according to a document published in the country’s royal gazette.

Shopping malls in Bangkok and the five provinces must be closed by 9pm, and parties or celebrations, or activities involving a gathering of more than 20 people will be banned for the same duration, the document said.

It also said construction sites in six areas will be shut down and workers’ camps will be sealed off to contain clusters. The order followed the emergence of more clusters in construction camps in the capital, which has 575 such sites housing about 81,000 workers.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Sodchuen Limkriangkrai,
Rewriter: Hugh Brammar
National News Bureau of Thailand



Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

Related articles

Most Thais disagree with reopening the country in 120 days: poll
News

Most Thais disagree with reopening the country...

June 27, 2021
Thailand logs 3,995 new COVID cases, 42 deaths on Sunday
News

Thailand logs 3,995 new COVID cases, 42...

June 27, 2021
Two protest groups rally to demand Prayut to resign as PM
News

Two protest groups rally to demand Prayut...

June 26, 2021

Leave a Reply

© 2021 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.