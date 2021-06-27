  • June 27, 2021
Most Thais disagree with reopening the country in 120 days: poll

Bangkok’s Chinatown Yaowarat, sits empty due the lack of foreigners during COVID-19. Photo: Chainwit. CC BY-SA 4.0.



A majority of people disagree with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha’s announcement to reopen the country in 120 days amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, according to a survey by the National Institute of Development Administration, or Nida Poll.

The poll was conducted by telephone interviews on June 22-25 on 1,311 people aged 15 and over of various levels of education and occupations throughout the country.

