Get Out! Government Orders Spanish Students to Vacate Dorms for Migrants

Earlier this month, relations between Italy and France were strained after the newly formed Italian government refused to allow migrants from the Aquarius boat to dock and be housed – at least temporarily – in Italy.

Valencia’s regional government has ordered students to vacate their dorms at a student accommodation facility in the port city of Alicante to provide space for some of the migrants from the Aquarius to be temporarily housed, local media reported on June 18.

Around 100 youths between the ages of 12 and 17 will be accommodated there. The students were given just 24 hours to leave and find new accommodation.

They were reportedly paying €750 (around $865 at the current EUR/USD exchange rate) per month, and had to vacate the dorms despite already having paid the next few weeks’ rent. It’s unclear if they will be reimbursed.

