Former foreign minister Surapong sentenced to two years behind bars

BANGKOK, 20th June 2018 (NNT) – A former foreign minister has been sentenced to serve two years in prison for aiding a fugitive to legally stay abroad.

The Criminal Division for Political Office Holders of the Supreme Court, on Tuesday delivered a guilty verdict in a malfeasance case against former foreign minister Surapong Tovichakchaikul for reissuing two passports for former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.

Reporter: Kitti Cheevasittiyanon,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand