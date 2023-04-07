Unsafe cadmium level detected in a specific batch of seaweed product

April 7, 2023 TN
Roasted Nori seaweed.

Roasted Nori seaweed. Photo: WallpaperFlare.




Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has warned consumers not to buy or eat a specific batch of roasted Nori seaweed, claiming that the product is unsafe for consumption as it contains a high level of cadmium.

Koh Samui islanders and tourists pick up garbage and dead seaweed on public beach

The TFDA said today (Friday) that it had taken samples of the product, imported by JFC (Thailand), at the food and drug checkpoint in Lat Krabang for analysis.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!


Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej

Pheu Thai pledges B10,000 handout to all Thais aged 16 years and over

April 7, 2023 TN
MacBook Pro displaying lines of code

Hacker Who Claimed He Had Held Personal Data Identified as Army Officer

April 7, 2023 TN
2007 Songkran in Laplae

UNESCO to consider Songkran as an intangible cultural heritage in December

April 6, 2023 TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thai food dish in a Thai restaurant

The cuisine of Thailand

April 7, 2023 TN
A beach in Koh Kradan island, Trang.

Koh Kradan, a diving paradise in Trang

April 7, 2023 TN
The back of a 1000 Baht banknote, with the image of King Rama IX, H.M. Bhumibol Adulyadej

Pheu Thai pledges B10,000 handout to all Thais aged 16 years and over

April 7, 2023 TN
MacBook Pro displaying lines of code

Hacker Who Claimed He Had Held Personal Data Identified as Army Officer

April 7, 2023 TN
Roasted Nori seaweed.

Unsafe cadmium level detected in a specific batch of seaweed product

April 7, 2023 TN