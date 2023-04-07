Unsafe cadmium level detected in a specific batch of seaweed product









Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (TFDA) has warned consumers not to buy or eat a specific batch of roasted Nori seaweed, claiming that the product is unsafe for consumption as it contains a high level of cadmium.

Koh Samui islanders and tourists pick up garbage and dead seaweed on public beach

The TFDA said today (Friday) that it had taken samples of the product, imported by JFC (Thailand), at the food and drug checkpoint in Lat Krabang for analysis.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





