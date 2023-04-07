Hacker Who Claimed He Had Held Personal Data Identified as Army Officer

April 7, 2023 TN
MacBook Pro displaying lines of code

MacBook Pro displaying lines of code. Photo: markusspiske (Pixabay).




BANGKOK, April 7 (TNA) – The hacker, who claimed he had the personal data of 55 million Thais has been identified as an army officer and his superior has handed him over to the police.

Police closing in on hacker claiming to have personal data of 55 million Thais

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn will give the details during the press briefing today at 3 pm.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



