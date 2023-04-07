Pattaya Police Scan Soi Six to Prevent Underage Workers

April 7, 2023 TN
Pattaya police at night.

Pattaya police at night. Photo: Pattaya Tourist Police / Facebook.




Pattaya Police launched an impromptu inspection at Soi Six last night to prevent minors from working in or entering nightlife venues.

Pattaya Soi 6 bar raided, police allege prostitution and underage sex

The officers were led by deputy police chief Pol Lt Col Surachet Aneksri who swept through Soi Six at 7:30 PM on April 6th.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News



