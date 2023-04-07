Pattaya Police Scan Soi Six to Prevent Underage Workers









Pattaya Police launched an impromptu inspection at Soi Six last night to prevent minors from working in or entering nightlife venues.

Pattaya Soi 6 bar raided, police allege prostitution and underage sex

The officers were led by deputy police chief Pol Lt Col Surachet Aneksri who swept through Soi Six at 7:30 PM on April 6th.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

The Pattaya News

