Pattaya Police Scan Soi Six to Prevent Underage Workers
Pattaya Police launched an impromptu inspection at Soi Six last night to prevent minors from working in or entering nightlife venues.
Pattaya Soi 6 bar raided, police allege prostitution and underage sex
The officers were led by deputy police chief Pol Lt Col Surachet Aneksri who swept through Soi Six at 7:30 PM on April 6th.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
The Pattaya News
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.