Koh Larn Faces Water Shortage

April 7, 2023 TN
Koh Larn Island

Afternoon at Koh Larn Island. Photo: Terry lives in tokyo.




CHONBURI, April 7 (TNA) – The Royal Thai Navy will transport fresh water to cope with a water shortage on the tourist island, Koh Larn.

Koh Larn sullied by tourist overload as waste mounts

Many islands including Koh Larn experience water shortage during the dry season.

Pattaya City deputy mayor, Manoch Nongyai said Koh Larn’s fresh water comes from three sources, the desalination plant, aretesian wells, and rainwater stored by villagers.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



