Koh Larn Faces Water Shortage









CHONBURI, April 7 (TNA) – The Royal Thai Navy will transport fresh water to cope with a water shortage on the tourist island, Koh Larn.

Koh Larn sullied by tourist overload as waste mounts

Many islands including Koh Larn experience water shortage during the dry season.

Pattaya City deputy mayor, Manoch Nongyai said Koh Larn’s fresh water comes from three sources, the desalination plant, aretesian wells, and rainwater stored by villagers.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





