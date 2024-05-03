Thai firefighter spraying water

Ayutthaya chemical warehouse fires may be arson

Wednesday’s fires at warehouses containing chemical and industrial waste in Phachi district of Ayutthaya may have been set by arsonists, as one of the warehouses caught fire previously and evidence shows that it was arson on that occasion, said Jullapong Thaveesri, outgoing director-general of the Industrial Works Department.

Ayutthaya chemical store fire forces hospital and community evacuations

In the past three months, three fires have been reported at these warehouses, he said, Jullapong has tendered his resignation, just five months before he reached retirement age in September without giving reason.

By Thai PBS World

