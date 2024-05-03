Mosque at Bang Khao, Nong Chik District in Pattani, Southern Thailand.

500 Pattani Muslims Gather in Outdoor Prayer, Plead for Rain Amid Drought Crisis

At 8:00 AM, on May 3rd, 2024, Pattani local media reported more than 500 Muslims participated in an outdoor prayer to ask God for rain in the Pattani area as the weather had seen a drought for months.

According to Pattani local media, the scorching weather in the area greatly affected agriculture and livestock as the locals had experienced a severe water shortage problem. Mr. Waedueramae Mamingji, the chairman of the Pattani provincial Islamic committee, led the prayers under the scorching sun.

By Kittisak Phalaharn
The Pattaya News

