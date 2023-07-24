Thai government prepares for drought as El Nino brings less rain









The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has come up with a plan to protect the nation’s water reserves in anticipation of a long dry spell brought on by the El-Nino weather phenomenon.

Thailand to See Less Rainfall Into Next Year Due to El Niño

RID director-general, Praphit Chanma, said the plan, which will be carried out under the supervision of the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR), will see a public awareness campaign launched to raise awareness among the public about the importance of saving water resources.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





