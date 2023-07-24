Thai government prepares for drought as El Nino brings less rain

TN July 24, 2023 0
Farmers in Surin province

Farmers in Surin province, Isan. Photo: FarmWest (Pixabay).




The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) has come up with a plan to protect the nation’s water reserves in anticipation of a long dry spell brought on by the El-Nino weather phenomenon.

Thailand to See Less Rainfall Into Next Year Due to El Niño

RID director-general, Praphit Chanma, said the plan, which will be carried out under the supervision of the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR), will see a public awareness campaign launched to raise awareness among the public about the importance of saving water resources.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS



