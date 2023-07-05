Thailand to See Less Rainfall Into Next Year Due to El Niño

TN July 5, 2023 0
Boy riding a buffalo in Thailand

Boy riding a buffalo in Thailand. Photo: chanwity / Pixabay.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) has warned that Thailand could experience dry conditions due to the El Niño phenomenon until early next year.

Thai government must brace for El Niño

TMD Director-General Chomparee Chompurat said rainfall in all regions of Thailand has been below average despite the rainy season beginning more than a month ago. Rainfall nationwide was 25% below average and dry periods are forecast in various regions until July 17. The director-general warned that the situation could intensify in November and continue until early 2024.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



