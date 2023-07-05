Monkey Gangs Brawl over Food in Lop Buri









LOPBURI, July 5 (TNA) – Three rival monkey gangs battled for favorite food on a road near the ancient temple in Lop Buri.

Phra Prang Sam Yot, the 13th -century temple, the province’s landmark is famed for its monkey population.

Three monkey gangs, living in nearby areas clashed fiercely on the street, obstructing traffic. Onlookers said that someone had previously brought the monkeys’ favorite food, such as sweetened fermented milk and ice pops and placed it on the opposite side of the road. That was the start of fighting. The long tailed macaques ran frantically, leading to a short scuffle. Once the food was consumed, the battle came to an end.

