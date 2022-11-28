November 28, 2022

Lopburi Holds Annual Monkey Feast Festival

13 hours ago TN
Monkey Hanging Out in Lopburi.

Monkey Hanging Out in Lopburi. Photo by Ryan Harvey.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Meals were served to macaque monkeys on Sunday morning (27 Nov) at the annual Monkey Feast Festival, also known as the Monkey Banquet or Monkey Buffet Festival, in Lopburi city in Lopburi province.

Monkey statues holding trays were lined up in rows outside the Phra Prang Sam Yot temple while volunteers prepared mostly vegetarian meals for the monkeys from across the road.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand



