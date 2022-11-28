November 28, 2022

Man Arrested for Assaulting, Raping Woman in Ubon Ratchathani

13 hours ago TN
Night Market in Ubon Ratchathani

Night Market in Ubon Ratchathani, norteastern Thailand. Photo: Maciej (Mat) Radoszewski / Flickr.




UBON RATCHATHANI, Nov 28 (TNA) – Police arrested a man, 41, for assaulting and raping a woman and found he had been jailed for four times.

Surveillance camera footage in Ubon Ratchathani municipality showed the man, identified as Pan, followed the woman who was reaching her motorcycle at a public park. The man kicked her for several times, forced her to ride the pillion to an abandoned house and raped her before escaping. The incident occurred on Nov 20 and the woman filed a complaint with police.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



Night Market in Ubon Ratchathani

