November 28, 2022

Man shot dead at cock-fight in Pathum Thani, suspect in custody

13 hours ago TN
Khlong Ha in Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani

Khlong Ha in Khlong Luang District, Pathum Thani. Photo: กิตติ เลขะกุล.




A suspected gunman was apprehended by spectators at a cock-fighting ring in Pathum Thani province yesterday (Sunday) after he allegedly shot a man.

The victim was pronounced dead after he arrived at the provincial hospital.

