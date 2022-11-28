Man shot dead at cock-fight in Pathum Thani, suspect in custody









A suspected gunman was apprehended by spectators at a cock-fighting ring in Pathum Thani province yesterday (Sunday) after he allegedly shot a man.

The victim was pronounced dead after he arrived at the provincial hospital.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.





