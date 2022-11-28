AOT to Add Personnel as International Arrivals Surge
BANGKOK (NNT) – Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob recently inspected Suvarnabhumi Airport to assess its readiness to accommodate incoming travelers during the high tourism season.
The minister revealed that the airport has been facilitating 115,000 daily passengers this month, with this figure expected to reach 130,000 in December.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.