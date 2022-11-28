November 28, 2022

AOT to Add Personnel as International Arrivals Surge

Vehicles at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal Building Departures Level

Vehicles at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal Building Departures Level. Photo: E.C.L. / flickr. CC BY-NC-SA 2.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob recently inspected Suvarnabhumi Airport to assess its readiness to accommodate incoming travelers during the high tourism season.

The minister revealed that the airport has been facilitating 115,000 daily passengers this month, with this figure expected to reach 130,000 in December.

