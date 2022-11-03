December 1, 2022

3 Forced Prostitution Victims Return from Myanmar

1 day ago TN
Myanmar-Thailand bridge in Mae Sai

Myanmar-Thailand bridge in Mae Sai, Chiang Rai. Photo: Johnwxh30.




CHIANG RAI, Nov 28 (TNA) – The Pha Muang Task Force already received the three Thai women who had been lured to forced prostitution in Myanmar.

After the Pavena Foundation had asked the task force to coordinate their rescue with Myanmar authorities, Col Nathee Thimsen, commander of an ad hoc unit under the 2nd Cavalry Regiment of the Pha Muang Task Force in his capacity as the co-chief of the Thai-Myanmar border committee in Mae Sai district, and Myanmar authorities arranged for the rescue of the three Thai women.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA



