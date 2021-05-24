Prayut Has 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Jab





BANGKOK, May 24 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha received his second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.

Reporters were not allowed to cover the event due to its small venue. The office of the government’s spokespersons broadcast the inoculation which followed the first jab of the prime minister on March 16.

