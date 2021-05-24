COVID-19 Vaccination Starts at Bangkok Bang Sue Grand Station
Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha receives the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca on March 16th. Photo: ประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา Prayut Chan-o-cha / Facebook.
Prayut Has 2nd COVID-19 Vaccine Jab
BANGKOK, May 24 (TNA) – Prime Minister and Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha received his second jab of the COVID-19 vaccine from AstraZeneca at the Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute.
Reporters were not allowed to cover the event due to its small venue. The office of the government’s spokespersons broadcast the inoculation which followed the first jab of the prime minister on March 16.
TNA