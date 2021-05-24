  • May 24, 2021
PM Prayut promotes confidence in Sinovac and AstraZeneca vaccines

SINOVAC COVID-19 vaccine. Photo: Governo do Estado de São Paulo / flickr. CC BY 2.0.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha is promoting public confidence in the Sinovac and AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, the two brands currently being administered in Thailand.

While receiving his second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine today (Monday) he said “I’m here to take the jab because I have confidence in the vaccine’s efficacy and safety. There may be some side effects, but they aren’t fatal”. The prime minister received the jab at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute in Nonthaburi province. He received his first dose on March 16th.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World


