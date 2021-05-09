May 9, 2021

Nine nurses at Thammasat University suffer side effects after Sinovac vaccination

COVID-19 vaccine vials and syringe

COVID-19 vaccine vials and syringe. Photo: Aliraza Gurmani / Pixabay.


Nine student nurses at Thammasat University have suffered side effects following inoculation with the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine, According to the Student Organization of Thammasat University’s Facebook page.

Of the nine, seven suffered significant side effects, including breathing difficulties, fatigue, partial body numbness, dizziness, muscle pains, chest pains and facial spasms, while two others suffered mild effects, after 88 student nurses were given Sinovac jabs on April 23rd and May 5th.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

