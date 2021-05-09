Nine nurses at Thammasat University suffer side effects after Sinovac vaccination

Nine nurses at Thammasat University suffer side effects after Sinovac vaccination1 min read
Nine student nurses at Thammasat University have suffered side effects following inoculation with the Chinese-made Sinovac vaccine, According to the Student Organization of Thammasat University’s Facebook page.
Of the nine, seven suffered significant side effects, including breathing difficulties, fatigue, partial body numbness, dizziness, muscle pains, chest pains and facial spasms, while two others suffered mild effects, after 88 student nurses were given Sinovac jabs on April 23rd and May 5th.
By Thai PBS World