Four dead, three seriously injured after SUV plunges into watery ditch in Chonburi





Chonburi – Four people have died while three others sustained serious injuries after a SUV lost control at a curve and plunged into a water-filled ditch in the Panat Nikhom district yesterday morning.

The Panat Nikhom Police were notified of the accident at 5:00 AM in the Rai Lakthong sub-district.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find an overturned SUV in a ditch off the road, partially submerged.

By GoongNang(GN)

The Pattaya News

