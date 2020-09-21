Four dead, three seriously injured after SUV plunges into watery ditch in Chonburi

Four dead, three seriously injured after SUV plunges into watery ditch in Chonburi1 min read
Chonburi – Four people have died while three others sustained serious injuries after a SUV lost control at a curve and plunged into a water-filled ditch in the Panat Nikhom district yesterday morning.
The Panat Nikhom Police were notified of the accident at 5:00 AM in the Rai Lakthong sub-district.
Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find an overturned SUV in a ditch off the road, partially submerged.
