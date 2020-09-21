September 21, 2020

Four dead, three seriously injured after SUV plunges into watery ditch in Chonburi

Thai ambulance

Thai ambulance. Photo: @e20ive / Twitter.


Chonburi – Four people have died while three others sustained serious injuries after a SUV lost control at a curve and plunged into a water-filled ditch in the Panat Nikhom district yesterday morning.

The Panat Nikhom Police were notified of the accident at 5:00 AM in the Rai Lakthong sub-district.

Police and rescue workers arrived at the scene to find an overturned SUV in a ditch off the road, partially submerged.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

