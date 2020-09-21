Scandinavians eye long stays in Phuket under new Special Tourist Visa

Scandinavians eye long stays in Phuket under new Special Tourist Visa1 min read
PHUKET: The move to offer stays in Thailand of up to 270 days through the Special Tourist Visa (STV) approved by Cabinet last week has prompted queries from some 10,000 Scandinavians, Piyapat Suban Na Ayudhaya, CEO of government-backed Thailand Longstay Company has revealed.
Ms Piyapat revealed the news at a meeting of leading government officials at Angsana Laguna Phuket on Friday (Sept 18).
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News