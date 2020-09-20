New grand plan to bring tourists back to Thailand in fallout of COVID-19





Thailand is preparing to welcome back foreign tourists – at least, those with deep pockets – from next month, with a strategy that seeks to restore its battered tourism sector without ruining its impressive COVID-19 record.

Foreign visitors must agree to abide by the mandatory 14-day quarantine and also book a long stay.

While many tourists will frown on the new restrictions, the Land of Smiles insists the two-week lockdown will be a pleasant surprise. The Tourism Authority of Thailand is now busy preparing “14 days of fun” programmes to help international tourists enjoy themselves during quarantine.

“There is solid demand for Thai tourism. Thailand will definitely attract tourists from China, Europe and elsewhere,” Tourism and Sports Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said. “But we will make sure that only those from low-risk countries can fly in.”

