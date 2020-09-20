Man killed after driving car into Khon Kaen canal





KHON KAEN: A construction contractor was killed when the car he was driving veered off a road and plunged into an irrigation canal in Nam Phong district on Saturday night, police said.

Pol Capt Thavorn Laophaeng, a Nam Phong police duty officer, said the accident was reported to the police at 7am on Sunday after local residents found a car submerged in an irrigation canal along a road in tambon Ban Kham.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chakrapan Natanri

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



