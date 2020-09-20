September 20, 2020

Man killed after driving car into Khon Kaen canal

Khon Kaen skyline at night with views of The Houze Condo and nd 5 star hotel Pullman Hotel

Khon Kaen skyline at night. The Houze Condo, the highest point in Khon Kaen city with 37 storey, and 5 star hotel Pullman Hotel. Photo: Rawipad C.KKU. CC BY-SA 2.0.


KHON KAEN: A construction contractor was killed when the car he was driving veered off a road and plunged into an irrigation canal in Nam Phong district on Saturday night, police said.

Pol Capt Thavorn Laophaeng, a Nam Phong police duty officer, said the accident was reported to the police at 7am on Sunday after local residents found a car submerged in an irrigation canal along a road in tambon Ban Kham.

Full story: Bangkok Post

