Man killed after driving car into Khon Kaen canal

Man killed after driving car into Khon Kaen canal1 min read
KHON KAEN: A construction contractor was killed when the car he was driving veered off a road and plunged into an irrigation canal in Nam Phong district on Saturday night, police said.
Pol Capt Thavorn Laophaeng, a Nam Phong police duty officer, said the accident was reported to the police at 7am on Sunday after local residents found a car submerged in an irrigation canal along a road in tambon Ban Kham.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Chakrapan Natanri
BANGKOK POST