September 20, 2020

Plans to reopen: Tourists must isolate in home countries

Signs at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan

Signs at Suvarnabhumi International Airport in Samut Prakan, near Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.


The Ministry of Public Health on Friday unveiled its latest plan to reopen to visitors from abroad with 2,270 foreign tourists already reportedly planning to visit Thailand.

Dr Chakrarat Pittayawonganon, director of the Bureau of Mental Health Strategy under the Department of Disease Control, (DDC) said in a press briefing yesterday that foreign tourists must present proof of a negative Covid-19 test no more than 72 hours prior to travel.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

