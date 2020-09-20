September 20, 2020

Protesters end rally after submitting “10-point manifesto” with Privy Council

The Grand Palace and Sanam Luang

View of the Grand Palace and Sanam Luang in Bangkok. Photo: Uthen Smantai.


Anti-government protesters have ended their rally at Sanam Luang after submitting the so-called “10-point manifesto” aimed at reforming the monarchy with the Privy Council this morning.

The demand was submitted through metropolitan police chief Pol Lt Gen Pakkapong Pongpetra after the protesters were blocked from approaching the headquarters of the Privy Council which is located a short distance from Sanam Luang where they had been rallying since yesterday afternoon.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

