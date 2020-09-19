Protesters Break into Thammasat University Campus





Bangkok, Sept 19 (TNA) – Anti-government demonstrators forced their way into the Tha Prachan campus of Thammasat University, set up their stage in its football field and planned to move to the nearby Sanam Luang field in the evening.

Before the break-in, demonstration leaders Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul and Panupong Jadnok sought entry from the security guards of the university for 20 minutes but to no avail. Then their group pushed the gate open and led followers to the football field in front of the Dome Building. They used a truck carrying loudspeakers as their stage and planned to move demonstrators to Sanam Luang in the evening.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



