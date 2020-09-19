Protesters Break into Thammasat University Campus

Protesters Break into Thammasat University Campus1 min read
Bangkok, Sept 19 (TNA) – Anti-government demonstrators forced their way into the Tha Prachan campus of Thammasat University, set up their stage in its football field and planned to move to the nearby Sanam Luang field in the evening.
Before the break-in, demonstration leaders Panusaya Sithijirawattanakul and Panupong Jadnok sought entry from the security guards of the university for 20 minutes but to no avail. Then their group pushed the gate open and led followers to the football field in front of the Dome Building. They used a truck carrying loudspeakers as their stage and planned to move demonstrators to Sanam Luang in the evening.
TNA