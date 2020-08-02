August 2, 2020

‘Peaceful’ Portland protesters burn Bible & flag, 24 hours after torching pig’s head in cop hat

Dodge Charger Portland, Oregon police patrol car

Dodge Charger Portland, Oregon police patrol car. Photo: Squid Vicious. CC BY 2.0.


Demonstrators in Portland set Bibles and US flags on fire amid protests that have spanned nearly 2 months. The day before, protesters torched a pig’s head with police clothing, though they still claim their movement is peaceful.

Footage published by RT’s Ruptly video agency shows a group of protesters on Friday night gathered around a burning Bible, with several individuals mockingly warming their hands around the fire. Laughter and shouts of “F**k Trump” can be heard in the background.

US flags were also burned by the protesters, who were seen crowding around the fire and taking photographs.

Full story: rt.com

RT

