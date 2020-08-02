‘Peaceful’ Portland protesters burn Bible & flag, 24 hours after torching pig’s head in cop hat

‘Peaceful’ Portland protesters burn Bible & flag, 24 hours after torching pig’s head in cop hat1 min read
Demonstrators in Portland set Bibles and US flags on fire amid protests that have spanned nearly 2 months. The day before, protesters torched a pig’s head with police clothing, though they still claim their movement is peaceful.
Footage published by RT’s Ruptly video agency shows a group of protesters on Friday night gathered around a burning Bible, with several individuals mockingly warming their hands around the fire. Laughter and shouts of “F**k Trump” can be heard in the background.
US flags were also burned by the protesters, who were seen crowding around the fire and taking photographs.
Full story: rt.com
