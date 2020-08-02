Koh Samui Ferry accident: 1 dead, 2 more rescued, 4 still missing





SURAT THANI: Two of the seven people who went missing after a ferry capsized off Koh Samui island on Saturday night have been rescued, leaving four still unaccounted for, while the body of the skipper was recovered, governor Wichawut Jinto announced on Sunday.

The Raja 4 ferry operated by Raja Ferry Plc was loaded with garbage, three 10-wheel lorries and a pick-up truck, heading for Don Sak pier on the mainland. About two nautical miles from Koh Samui, as it passed between Koh 4 and Koh 5 islands, the vessel was hit by a strong storm and high waves and capsized at about 10pm.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Supapong Chaolan

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



