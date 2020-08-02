Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui Island, 7 missing

Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui Island, 7 missing1 min read
SURAT THANI: Seven people were missing and nine others rescued after a ferry hit by a strong storm capsized after leaving Koh Samui island, heading for the Don Sak boat pier on the mainland on Saturday night, local media reported.
The Raja 4 ferry was loaded with garbage, three 10-wheel lorries and a pick-up truck. On board the ferry were 11 crewmen, four drivers of the three lorries and the pick-up and a saleswoman.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Supapong Chaolan
BANGKOK POST