Search launched after man jumps off bridge to Phuket
PHUKET: Rescue workers and Marine Police this afternoon are searching for a young man seen parking his motorbike on the Thao Sri Soonthorn Bridge onto the island from Phang Nga and leaping over the side into the water below.
Passing motorists called the Khok Kloi Police Station, on the Phang Nga side of the bridge, to inform officers of the incident at 12:20pm today (Aug 1), reported Pol Col Prasert Srikhunrat, Chief of Marine Police Division 8.
By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News