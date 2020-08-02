August 2, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Search launched after man jumps off bridge to Phuket

1 min read
7 hours ago TN
Sarasin Bridge connecting the mainland of Phuket and Phang Nga

Sarasin Bridge connecting the mainland of Phuket and Phang Nga. Photo: topal36jkm / Pixabay.


PHUKET: Rescue workers and Marine Police this afternoon are searching for a young man seen parking his motorbike on the Thao Sri Soonthorn Bridge onto the island from Phang Nga and leaping over the side into the water below.

Passing motorists called the Khok Kloi Police Station, on the Phang Nga side of the bridge, to inform officers of the incident at 12:20pm today (Aug 1), reported Pol Col Prasert Srikhunrat, Chief of Marine Police Division 8.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

Search launched after man jumps off bridge to Phuket 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Korean executive found dead in Phuket

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Heavy weather warning for Phuket

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Phuket students hold anti-government protest

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Koh Samui Ferry accident: 1 dead, 2 more rescued, 4 still missing

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Five new COVID-19 cases recorded in Thailand on Sunday

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Ferry capsizes off Koh Samui Island, 7 missing

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Search launched after man jumps off bridge to Phuket

7 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close