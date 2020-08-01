Special groups of foreigners can now enter Thailand

Special groups of foreigners can now enter Thailand1 min read
Business operators can proceed to bring in their foreign visitors under the so-called Phase 6 of the easing of lockdown measures when they are ready, said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CSSA).
CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the CCSA has approved in principle the entry of four groups of foreign nationals and these visitors can resume their visits when local business operators have put in place disease control measures.
Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST