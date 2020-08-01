August 1, 2020

Special groups of foreigners can now enter Thailand

Baggage Claim at domestic terminal of Suvarnabhumi International Airport level 2, Bangkok

Baggage Claim at domestic terminal of Suvarnabhumi International Airport level 2, Bangkok. Photo: Mattes.


Business operators can proceed to bring in their foreign visitors under the so-called Phase 6 of the easing of lockdown measures when they are ready, said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CSSA).

CCSA spokesman Taweesilp Visanuyothin said the CCSA has approved in principle the entry of four groups of foreign nationals and these visitors can resume their visits when local business operators have put in place disease control measures.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST

