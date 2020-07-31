Minister of Tourism and Sports says All Arriving Foreigners must be Quarantined





NAKHON SI THAMMARAT (NNT) – The Minister of Tourism and Sports has visited a local community in Nakhon Si Thammarat to promote local tourism. He assured the community that all foreigners who come to Thailand in Phase 6 of relaxed safety measures will be quarantined.

Mr. Pipat Ratchakitprakan, Minister of Tourism and Sports inspected the progress of the Network for Community Enterprises and Farmers’ Community Tourism in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province. The minister also presided over a ceremony promoting roadside fruit markets in Cha Uat district. He visited booths that serve agricultural products and demonstrate various aspects of produce processing.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



