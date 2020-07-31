Minister of Tourism and Sports says All Arriving Foreigners must be Quarantined

Minister of Tourism and Sports says All Arriving Foreigners must be Quarantined1 min read
NAKHON SI THAMMARAT (NNT) – The Minister of Tourism and Sports has visited a local community in Nakhon Si Thammarat to promote local tourism. He assured the community that all foreigners who come to Thailand in Phase 6 of relaxed safety measures will be quarantined.
Mr. Pipat Ratchakitprakan, Minister of Tourism and Sports inspected the progress of the Network for Community Enterprises and Farmers’ Community Tourism in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province. The minister also presided over a ceremony promoting roadside fruit markets in Cha Uat district. He visited booths that serve agricultural products and demonstrate various aspects of produce processing.
Full story: NNT
Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand