July 31, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Minister of Tourism and Sports says All Arriving Foreigners must be Quarantined

1 min read
19 mins ago TN
Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal from Novotel Airport Hotel in Bangkok

Suvarnabhumi Airport Terminal from Novotel Airport Hotel in Bangkok. Photo: David McKelvey / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


NAKHON SI THAMMARAT (NNT) – The Minister of Tourism and Sports has visited a local community in Nakhon Si Thammarat to promote local tourism. He assured the community that all foreigners who come to Thailand in Phase 6 of relaxed safety measures will be quarantined.

Mr. Pipat Ratchakitprakan, Minister of Tourism and Sports inspected the progress of the Network for Community Enterprises and Farmers’ Community Tourism in Nakhon Si Thammarat Province. The minister also presided over a ceremony promoting roadside fruit markets in Cha Uat district. He visited booths that serve agricultural products and demonstrate various aspects of produce processing.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Minister of Tourism and Sports says All Arriving Foreigners must be Quarantined 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Six new COVID-19 infections in state quarantine among returnees

23 mins ago TN
1 min read

Nok Air Submits Rehab Plan to Bankruptcy Court

34 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thailand ranked top for efforts to limit and recover from coronavirus

23 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Heavy weather warning for Phuket

3 mins ago TN
1 min read

Nakhon Si Thammarat concert organiser charged over packed, maskless audience

14 mins ago TN
1 min read

Minister of Tourism and Sports says All Arriving Foreigners must be Quarantined

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Six new COVID-19 infections in state quarantine among returnees

23 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close