Six new COVID-19 infections in state quarantine among returnees
Thailand today recorded six new COVID-19 cases today, all in state quarantine, as the CCSA repeated its appeal to the Thai public to keep their guard up, citing Vietnam and China, both of which are facing second outbreaks of the disease.
Of the six new infections, five are Thais, including four students, who have returned from Egypt, and the sixth is a 52-year old Thai chief working on a cruise ship in the Netherlands.
Thai PBS World
By Thai PBS World