July 30, 2020

Thailand ranked top for efforts to limit and recover from coronavirus

Thai epidemiologists conduct active case investigations for COVID-19

Thai epidemiologists conduct active case investigations for COVID-19. Photo: CDC Global / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


The Global Recovery Index (GRI) and Global Severity Index (GSI) have ranked Thailand in 1st place, out of 184 countries, for its success in reducing the severity of and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Global COVID-19 Index (GCI) report published on Tuesday.

The GCI gave Thailand a score of 82.06 points, out of 100, for making the most progress in stemming the pandemic and as an example of best practices in the fight against the virus.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

