Court gives Thaksin Shinawatra another 5-year sentence

Court gives Thaksin Shinawatra another 5-year sentence1 min read
The Supreme Court on Thursday sentenced former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra to five years in jail for illegally holding shares in the state’s phone concessionaires and conflict of interest, and issued a warrant for his arrest.
The Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions said it resumed the trial in the case against Thaksin in absentia as allowed by the new Organic Act on Criminal Procedure for Holders of Political Positions in 2017.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS