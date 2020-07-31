July 31, 2020

Kanchanaburi: Fatal shots end dispute over wife’s phone number

Ban Tai in Kanchanaburi

Ban Tai in Kanchanaburi District. Photo: wirawan jewelry.


KANCHANABURI: A retired Muay Thai boxer is wanted by police for allegedly shooting dead his good friend, who is said to have ignored warnings not to give his wife’s phone number to deliverymen.

The violence flared at a snooker club run by the 43-year-old victim, Sawang Charoenmak, at his house in Moo 10 village of tambon Don Cha-em in Tha Maka district, about 8.17pm on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Kanchanaburi: Fatal shots end dispute over wife's phone number

