Kanchanaburi: Fatal shots end dispute over wife’s phone number

Kanchanaburi: Fatal shots end dispute over wife’s phone number1 min read
KANCHANABURI: A retired Muay Thai boxer is wanted by police for allegedly shooting dead his good friend, who is said to have ignored warnings not to give his wife’s phone number to deliverymen.
The violence flared at a snooker club run by the 43-year-old victim, Sawang Charoenmak, at his house in Moo 10 village of tambon Don Cha-em in Tha Maka district, about 8.17pm on Thursday.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Piyarat Chongcharoen
BANGKOK POST