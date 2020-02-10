Boy playing with gun kills friend in Kalasin





KALASIN: A 13-year-old boy died after being shot in the head by another boy with a home-made muzzleloading gun while playing in a house with friends in Nong Kung Si district of this northeastern province on Sunday, police said.

The tragedy occurred in a two-storey house at Ban Nong Khae in tambon Dong Mun. Four boys, left alone in the house during the holiday, were playing games together on a smart phone on the ground floor.

