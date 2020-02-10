Monk claims Jakrapanth shot dead 9 people near temple in Korat





Sgt-Maj Jakrapanth Thomma allegedly shot dead nine people at Wat Pa Sattharam, in Tambon Hua Thaley in Muang district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday, according to Phra Manaswin Thirungkulo, a monk at the temple, who claims he witnessed the shooting.

The monk said he was in the forest temple at the time Jakrapanth drove the stolen Humvee into its compound, parked the vehicle and alighted carrying an assault rifle.

Thai PBS World

