Tue. Feb 11th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Explosive Found at Basement of Terminal 21 Mall Korat

1 min read
20 mins ago TN
A Christmas tree at Terminal 21 Korat

A Christmas tree at Terminal 21 Korat. Photo: Thailand News.


NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Feb 11 (TNA) — Security officers found explosive on the LG basement of the Terminal 21 shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima’s provincial seat and had to evacuate vendors who were surveying damage in the premise.

Tenants of commercial areas at the mall were allowed to enter all floors except LG in the building to survey their damage late this morning. Shortly afterwards they were evacuated because police found explosive in a cold storage room of Foodland supermarket on the LG floor.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Monk claims Jakrapanth shot dead 9 people near temple in Korat

20 hours ago TN
1 min read

Boy playing with gun kills friend in Kalasin

21 hours ago TN
1 min read

Prayut Chan-o-cha visits victims of Korat mass shooting

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

One More Novel Coronavirus Case in Thailand Raising The Total To 33

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Unidentified foreign man found floating in Pattaya Bay with rock tied to his neck

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut says Thailand will provide supplies to Westerdam cruise ship

15 mins ago TN
1 min read

Explosive Found at Basement of Terminal 21 Mall Korat

20 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close