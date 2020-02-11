Explosive Found at Basement of Terminal 21 Mall Korat





NAKHON RATCHASIMA, Feb 11 (TNA) — Security officers found explosive on the LG basement of the Terminal 21 shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima’s provincial seat and had to evacuate vendors who were surveying damage in the premise.

Tenants of commercial areas at the mall were allowed to enter all floors except LG in the building to survey their damage late this morning. Shortly afterwards they were evacuated because police found explosive in a cold storage room of Foodland supermarket on the LG floor.

