Tue. Feb 11th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Prayut says Thailand will provide supplies to Westerdam cruise ship

1 min read
16 mins ago TN
Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha examining documents

Prime Minister of Thailand Prayut Chan-o-cha examining documents. Photo: Prayut Chan-o-cha Facebook Page.


Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today that the Government will provide humanitarian aid to Holland America’s Westerdam cruise ship, after it was refused permission to dock at Laem Chabang deep-sea port by Thailand’s Ministry of Transport.

The ship, which left Hong Kong on February 1st, has already been refused entry to the Philippines and Japan, and numerous ports in Taiwan and Guam, for fear that the passengers may be carrying novel coronavirus.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

One More Novel Coronavirus Case in Thailand Raising The Total To 33

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Unpaid brokerage fee believed to be behind Korat shopping mall mass shooting

2 days ago TN
1 min read

Korat shopping mall shooting death toll rises to 30

2 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

One More Novel Coronavirus Case in Thailand Raising The Total To 33

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Unidentified foreign man found floating in Pattaya Bay with rock tied to his neck

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Prayut says Thailand will provide supplies to Westerdam cruise ship

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Explosive Found at Basement of Terminal 21 Mall Korat

21 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close