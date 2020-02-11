Prayut says Thailand will provide supplies to Westerdam cruise ship

Prayut says Thailand will provide supplies to Westerdam cruise ship1 min read
Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said today that the Government will provide humanitarian aid to Holland America’s Westerdam cruise ship, after it was refused permission to dock at Laem Chabang deep-sea port by Thailand’s Ministry of Transport.
The ship, which left Hong Kong on February 1st, has already been refused entry to the Philippines and Japan, and numerous ports in Taiwan and Guam, for fear that the passengers may be carrying novel coronavirus.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World