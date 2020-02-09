Sun. Feb 9th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Lockheed Martin Drops Out of Singapore Airshow over Coronavirus Concerns

1 min read
7 hours ago TN
Singapore Skyline at Night

Singapore Skyline at Night. Photo: Merlion444.


TEHRAN(Tasnim) – The Pentagon shrunk the size of its delegation traveling to the Singapore Airshow and US defense firm Lockheed Martin said it would not attend, as the impact of the coronavirus has reduced participation in the event.

However, Boeing told CNBC on Saturday that it still plans to attend the airshow and will be “an active participant.”

Undersecretary of Defense Ellen Lord will no longer attend the event “due to extenuating circumstances,” Lieutenant Colonel Mike Andrews said in a statement.

Lord is the Pentagon’s chief weapons buyer and was the Pentagon’s lead representative at the event. Other Pentagon leaders including uniformed military officials plan to attend.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Number of Coronavirus Cases Aboard Cruise Ship Quarantined Off Japan Rises From 20 to 61

2 days ago TN
1 min read

WHO Philippines Confirms First Death From Wuhan Coronavirus Outside China

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Coronavirus-Stricken China Culling Chickens amid New Outbreak of Bird Flu

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Prayut Chan-o-cha visits victims of Korat mass shooting

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Terminal 21 Mall Rampage: At Least 27 People Including Gunman Confirmed Dead, 57 Injured

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Lockheed Martin Drops Out of Singapore Airshow over Coronavirus Concerns

7 hours ago TN
1 min read

Gunman killed in shootout at Terminal 21 shopping mall in Korat

9 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close