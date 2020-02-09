Lockheed Martin Drops Out of Singapore Airshow over Coronavirus Concerns

Lockheed Martin Drops Out of Singapore Airshow over Coronavirus Concerns1 min read
TEHRAN(Tasnim) – The Pentagon shrunk the size of its delegation traveling to the Singapore Airshow and US defense firm Lockheed Martin said it would not attend, as the impact of the coronavirus has reduced participation in the event.
However, Boeing told CNBC on Saturday that it still plans to attend the airshow and will be “an active participant.”
Undersecretary of Defense Ellen Lord will no longer attend the event “due to extenuating circumstances,” Lieutenant Colonel Mike Andrews said in a statement.
Lord is the Pentagon’s chief weapons buyer and was the Pentagon’s lead representative at the event. Other Pentagon leaders including uniformed military officials plan to attend.
Full story: tasnimnews.com
Tasnim News Agency