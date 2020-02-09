Sun. Feb 9th, 2020

Thailand News

Terminal 21 Mall Rampage: At Least 27 People Including Gunman Confirmed Dead, 57 Injured

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok

Royal Thai Police Toyota Fortuner SUV at Inspector General's Department, Sutthisan Police Station in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


On Saturday, a man, who was later identified as an army sergeant, walked into a mall in Nakhon Ratchasima province and opened fire. It took several hours for the security forces to finally eliminate the shooter, who barricaded himself inside the building while also live-streaming part of the massacre on social media.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha stated that a shooting at the Terminal 21 shopping mall, in the centre of the city of Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, has claimed the lives of at least 27 people, including the attacker, and injured 57. According to the PM, the gunman went on a rampage due to a personal problem over the sale of a house.

​The shooter was later eliminated by security forces, Thai police confirmed, tweeting “mission completed”. The perpetrator managed to kill one special forces officer, according to health authorities.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

