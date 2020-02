NAKHON RATCHASIMA: Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha flew in by helicopter to visit some of those injured in the mass shooting in this northeastern province at various hospitals on Sunday morning.

He presented baskets of flowers to the victims and their families to give them moral support.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Prasit Tangprasert

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts