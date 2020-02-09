Gunman killed in shootout at Terminal 21 shopping mall in Korat





The dramatic siege at Terminal 21 shopping mall in downtown Nakhon Ratchasima is over after the gunman was killed in a gunfight with police this morning, national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda said.

He said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha cha and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan who are their way to the northeastern province will discuss details of the event with the media.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

