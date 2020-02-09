Sun. Feb 9th, 2020

Gunman killed in shootout at Terminal 21 shopping mall in Korat

Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok

Royal Thai Police pick up in Bangkok. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


The dramatic siege at Terminal 21 shopping mall in downtown Nakhon Ratchasima is over after the gunman was killed in a gunfight with police this morning, national police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda said.

He said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha cha and Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan who are their way to the northeastern province will discuss details of the event with the media.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

