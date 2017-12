PHUKET: No action is to be taken against a 57-year-old motorcyclist who rammed an off-duty Patong policeman’s car as the car made a turn into a motorbike showroom on Thepkasattri Rd yesterday (Dec 13).

Lt Sopanat Nayao of the Thalang Police told The Phuket News today (Dec 14), “I received information about an accident at the Yamaha motorbike showroom close to Heroines Monument from Traffic Police at 2:30pm yesterday.”

Tanyaluk Sakoot

The Phuket News