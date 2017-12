Two youths were arrested yesterday (Dec 14) by Ubon Ratchathani provincial police for allegedly beating a 29-year-old police officer to death.

The two male teenagers, aged 16 and 17 years old, were apprehended from their homes in Det Udom district after police looked through all surveillance cameras at and near the scene in the municipal area.

Full story: thaipbs.or.th

By Thai PBS