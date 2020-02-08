Thai Shooter Kills One Special Forces Serviceman, Injures Another

Thai Shooter Kills One Special Forces Serviceman, Injures Another1 min read
A Thai soldier who started a shooting rampage in northeastern Thailand managed to leave Terminal 21 Korat shopping mall after a shootout with special forces, Thairath TV broadcaster reported.
The man entered into a shootout with special forces in the multi-storey car parking of the shopping center, after which he shot at a gas cylinder, setting it on fire, and disappeared from the building, the broadcaster’s correspondent reported from the scene.
Full story: sputniknews.com
Sputnik International