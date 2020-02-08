Sat. Feb 8th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai Shooter Kills One Special Forces Serviceman, Injures Another

1 min read
40 seconds ago TN
Terminal 21 Korat Atrium

Terminal 21 Korat Atrium. Photo: Wpcpey.


A Thai soldier who started a shooting rampage in northeastern Thailand managed to leave Terminal 21 Korat shopping mall after a shootout with special forces, Thairath TV broadcaster reported.

The man entered into a shootout with special forces in the multi-storey car parking of the shopping center, after which he shot at a gas cylinder, setting it on fire, and disappeared from the building, the broadcaster’s correspondent reported from the scene.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Soldier kills at least 20 in shooting rampage at Terminal 21 shopping mall in Korat

8 hours ago TN
1 min read

Cremation in red for Korat Liverpool fan

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Woman drowns in Kalasin canal

7 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thai Shooter Kills One Special Forces Serviceman, Injures Another

41 seconds ago TN
1 min read

Body found near Pattaya hotel building

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

One killed and another injured when plane collided with aircraft tug

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

PM Prayut offers condolences to families of Terminal 21 Korat shooting victims

4 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close