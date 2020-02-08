Sat. Feb 8th, 2020

Body found near Pattaya hotel building

Wong Amat Tower in Pattaya

Wong Amat Tower high-rise apartment building in Pattaya. Photo: Mario Kleff.


CHON BURI: The body of a man of unknown nationality has been found on the ground near a luxury hotel building in Pattaya, with multiple broken bones consistent with a fall from a great height.

The body of the man, aged around 50, was found near the entrance of the Grand Centre Point Hotel on Pattaya Sai Song Road in tambon Na Klua of Bang Lamung district, said Pattaya police who were reported at around 3.30am on Saturday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

